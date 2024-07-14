To make it even worse, Makeleni had not landed a single decent blow at that point. Just 10 seconds before the round ended, Fourie's signature blow sent Makeleni to slumber land and this time it was over – bar the shouting.
Fourie takes IBF belt in first round knockout
Kaine "K9" Fourie introduced himself to the international boxing scene in style, winning the IBF Continental junior lightweight belt, with a first round knockout over visibly vanquished Siseko Makeleni at Booysens on Saturday evening.
Makeleni went down in round one but the 33-year-old from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, beat the count before the referee could reach the count of 10.
A left hook to the top of the head sent Makeleni down on his pants for the second time. Again, he got up in time to continue. But the writing was clear on the wall that it was a matter of time before the 10 rounds scheduled bout was stopped.
In fact Makeleni was disoriented and, truly, the fight should have been stopped right there. His bravery was his worst enemy and somehow his trainer Ncedo Cecane should have thrown in the towel and saved his charge from taking a severe beating.
It had become clear that "The Sniper" was unable to hide his chin and was instead shooting blanks while Fourie was on a mission to cause grievous bodily harm.
Giving a fighter the benefit of a doubt when he actually needs protection from his corner is what has has left many fighters with permanent head injuries which leads to punch drunkennes and ultimately death.
"Eddie, you know where to get me; come sign me baby," he said. Fourie's promising career is guided by No Doubt Management of successful trainer/manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan who enjoys a cordial relationship with Hearn.
Nathan is also in charge of Nontshinga's prosperous boxing career.
In the main supporting contest, Strydom's other charge, SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter, blew Malawian journeyman Mussa Ajibu away in two rounds. Their international bout was scheduled for eight rounds.
Potgieter improved to seven wins in 10 fights while 38 year-old Ajibu from Blantyre suffered his 21st loss against 31 wins and five draws.
Nicknamed “Gods Warrior”, Potgieter ended the reign of Keaton Gomes with a 11th round stoppage at Emperors Palace in April.
The tournament was organised by Boxing 5 and it was broadcast live in more than 200 countries by DAZN, a UK over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform.
Meanwhile Nkosingiphile Sibisi retained the SA flyweight title via a unanimous points decision over 12 rounds against Theo Nxayiphi in the main contest of Hle-Jobe Promotion in Dundee while Mfanuvele Ntuli successfully defended the KwaZulu Natal flyweight belt by a fourth round stoppage of Sanele Mhlungu.
