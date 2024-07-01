Rugby

Junior Boks’ opening world champs win against Fiji built on forward power

By Sports Staff - 01 July 2024 - 12:06
Fiji try to stop the Junior Boks' rampaging lock Bathobele Hlekani in their World Rugby U-20 Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Satuday.
Fiji try to stop the Junior Boks' rampaging lock Bathobele Hlekani in their World Rugby U-20 Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Satuday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks' impressive opening 2024 World Rugby U-20 Championship win against Fiji was built on a solid performance by their hard-working pack of forwards, coach Bafana Nhleko said.

The South Africans put up a strong showing, running out 57-7 winners at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. They scored eight tries and bar some second half lapses in concentration and a yellow card to Jurenzo Julius, played with commitment and purpose throughout.

Nhleko said his team did well to secure a strong win against a physical Fiji by doing the basics right.

“We took some time to get going in the opening minutes, did well to stick to our fundamentals and then get the job done,” he said.

“We will take the win; there are [things to] work on but we know it will get tougher with Argentina and England in our pool, who are two physical and well-drilled teams on attack and at the set piece.”

Nhleko said the foundation was a good display by his forwards.

Lock Bathobele Hlekani caught the eye with two strong runs in quick succession to set up first-half tries.

“We spoke in the week about our set piece and how important it would be to be disciplined and stick to our structure, so I’m glad we could do that.”

The coach said he intends to give the wider match-day squad playing time. The South Africa U-20s meet Argentina in their second pool game on Thursday and with that in mind it was important to keep an eye on player load management.

“It's going to be important to manage the load of the squad throughout the tournament and we could do that today [Saturday], thanks to the good platform provided by the pack.

“We learnt harsh lessons in the past so we must get the balance right. We will keep the spine together as we look at managing the squad because the Argentinians are a tough, physical team.”

Replacement scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni was stretchered off after a collision late in the second half.

“He was taken to hospital for a check-up but he is OK, he is a warrior,” Nhleko said.

The team had a recovery session on Sunday and resumed training on Monday.

Siya Kolisi retains Springbok captaincy

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will retain the captain’s armband in the Incoming Series that kicks off against ...
Sport
5 days ago

Junior Boks off to a flying start in world champs against Fiji

The Junior Springboks started their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in commanding fashion at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday by beating Fiji ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers up against warriors in defence

The Stormers will be up against arguably the best organised defence in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they meet Glasgow Warriors in the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town