Erasmus names strong squad for Incoming Series against Ireland

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a strong squad of 39 players and an additional 14 on a standby list for the two-Test Incoming Series against Ireland on Tuesday.

The Tests against Ireland are at Loftus Versfeld on July 6 and Kings Park on July 13, followed by a one-off Test against Portugal at Free State Stadium on July 20.

Nine players who were not available for selection for the Boks' 41-13 win against Wales in Saturday's one-off Test at Twickenham in London have been included. Two uncapped players have also been name — Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar and front rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe and centre Lukhanyo Am, who joined the Springbok squad at different stages of their training camp this month in Pretoria to do their rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical staff, are back from injury.

Flyhalf Handrè Pollard and loose forward Jasper Wiese, who trained with the team but were ineligible for selection due to the Wales Test falling outside the international window, have also been named in the squad. Wiese will only be available for selection once he completes his suspension from a dangerous tackle.

Erasmus also called up 2019 and 2023 World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, 2019 and other lock RG Snyman (lock), who both joined the squad in London after their club commitments.