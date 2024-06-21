“With the team travelling overnight the guys could sleep well and the bonus for us is there is a one-hour time difference, which means we can stick to our routine going into Saturday’s game.
Test against Welsh ‘exactly what Boks need'
World champions begin new season at Twickenham
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The Springboks touched down in London on Thursday morning fresh and ready to get down to business against Wales tomorrow at Twickenham in their first Test of the season.
With the time zone similar to South Africa, they immediately slotted back into their weekly routine.
With their usual Test match preparation wrapped up in South Africa before the team’s departure on Wednesday night, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they would have a full rest day yesterday to allow the players to recuperate and switch fully into match mode.
“We did all the preparation we had to do in South Africa and we arrived in the UK this morning [Thursday] and will have a full day off as we usually do in a Test week,” Stick said.
“With the team travelling overnight the guys could sleep well and the bonus for us is there is a one-hour time difference, which means we can stick to our routine going into Saturday’s game.
“The players will relax a little today and then we have our captain's run tomorrow [today], and hopefully things go well on Saturday.”
Stick was excited to be in London and for the 2023 World Cup champions to be back in full Test match mode.
“It’s back to reality being in London. What we achieved last year is history and now it’s time to build something new.
“There are a few youngsters in our team who will get an opportunity with some of the more experienced players, so it’s going to be an exciting game.
“Wales will also be eager to play against the world champions, so we know it’s going to be a tough game and that’s exactly what we need to kick-start the season.”
