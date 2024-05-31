Stormers shuffle front row

The Stormers go into their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions with an all-new front row at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Props Neethling Fouche and Sti Sithole will flank hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, while the much decorated Frans Malherbe starts from the bench.
In the backline Wandisile Simelane comes in at outside centre, with Dan du Plessis in the No12 jersey in place of the injured Damian Willemse. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at fullback with Warrick Gelant being rested as a precaution due to a slight niggle.
Wing Ben Loader makes his return from injury.
Taking momentum
Director of rugby John Dobson is thrilled to take winning momentum into the play-offs.
“We have three solid wins under our belts and it is vital that we build on that in front of what will be a big crowd. We may have secured our place in the play-offs already, but this is a fantastic opportunity for us to make improvements to our game in the cauldron of a South African derby, which should be ideal preparation for the knock-out phase of the competition,” he said.
Flank Ben-Jason Dixon will play his 50th match for the Stormers.
Jordan Hendrikse, after an energetic performance off the bench against Glasgow Warriors is promoted to the Lions starting team. Rabz Maxwane who scored two tries against the Scottish outfit retains his place in the absence of Richard Kriel who is still nursing a hamstring injury.
Sanele Nohamba is back in the starting team at flyhalf with Gianni Lombard dropping to the bench.
Alberts captains again
Willem Alberts again leads the Lions as they go in search of a spot in the quarterfinals.
Sharks head coach John Plumtree has retained a number of players who featured in last week’s historic Challenge Cup final win in London for their clash against the Bulls in Durban.
“It’s important for us to sign off on a positive note,” said Plumtree. “It’s also a massive challenge for us because we’ve only just got back and our week’s prep has been compromised. We also put a lot of energy and effort into winning the Challenge Cup with a lot of travel, having spent four of the last six weeks away from home.
“I have a team that’s pretty knackered, we do have some injuries but it’s important that in our last game, in front of our home crowd, that we go out there and put on a performance that everyone enjoys.”
The Bulls have retained the same 23 that did duty in round 17 of the competition for their clash in Durban. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar starts while Akker van der Merwe drops to the bench.
Teams in Cape Town
Stormers — Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen; Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Ben Loader.
Lions — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius; Ruan Delport, Willem Alberts (captain); Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Morgan Naude. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Etienne Oosthuizen, Reinhard Nothnagel, Izan Esterhuizen, Marius Louw, Gianni Lombard.
Teams in Durban
Sharks — Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter (captain), Eduan Keyter; Siya Masuku; Cameron Wright; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl; Vincent Kock, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox NcheSubstitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khwezi Mona, Jeandre Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson; Bradley Davids, Boeta Chamberlain, Diego Appollis.
Bulls — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw. Marco vvan Staden; Ruan Nortje (captain), Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr; Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Sebastian de Klerk.
Stormers shuffle front row
Ben-Jason Dixon plays in his 50th game
Image: Michael P Ryan (Gallo Images)
The Stormers go into their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions with an all-new front row at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Props Neethling Fouche and Sti Sithole will flank hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, while the much decorated Frans Malherbe starts from the bench.
In the backline Wandisile Simelane comes in at outside centre, with Dan du Plessis in the No12 jersey in place of the injured Damian Willemse. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at fullback with Warrick Gelant being rested as a precaution due to a slight niggle.
Wing Ben Loader makes his return from injury.
Taking momentum
Director of rugby John Dobson is thrilled to take winning momentum into the play-offs.
“We have three solid wins under our belts and it is vital that we build on that in front of what will be a big crowd. We may have secured our place in the play-offs already, but this is a fantastic opportunity for us to make improvements to our game in the cauldron of a South African derby, which should be ideal preparation for the knock-out phase of the competition,” he said.
Flank Ben-Jason Dixon will play his 50th match for the Stormers.
Jordan Hendrikse, after an energetic performance off the bench against Glasgow Warriors is promoted to the Lions starting team. Rabz Maxwane who scored two tries against the Scottish outfit retains his place in the absence of Richard Kriel who is still nursing a hamstring injury.
Sanele Nohamba is back in the starting team at flyhalf with Gianni Lombard dropping to the bench.
Alberts captains again
Willem Alberts again leads the Lions as they go in search of a spot in the quarterfinals.
Sharks head coach John Plumtree has retained a number of players who featured in last week’s historic Challenge Cup final win in London for their clash against the Bulls in Durban.
“It’s important for us to sign off on a positive note,” said Plumtree. “It’s also a massive challenge for us because we’ve only just got back and our week’s prep has been compromised. We also put a lot of energy and effort into winning the Challenge Cup with a lot of travel, having spent four of the last six weeks away from home.
“I have a team that’s pretty knackered, we do have some injuries but it’s important that in our last game, in front of our home crowd, that we go out there and put on a performance that everyone enjoys.”
The Bulls have retained the same 23 that did duty in round 17 of the competition for their clash in Durban. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar starts while Akker van der Merwe drops to the bench.
Teams in Cape Town
Stormers — Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen; Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Ben Loader.
Lions — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius; Ruan Delport, Willem Alberts (captain); Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Morgan Naude. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Etienne Oosthuizen, Reinhard Nothnagel, Izan Esterhuizen, Marius Louw, Gianni Lombard.
Teams in Durban
Sharks — Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter (captain), Eduan Keyter; Siya Masuku; Cameron Wright; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl; Vincent Kock, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox NcheSubstitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khwezi Mona, Jeandre Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson; Bradley Davids, Boeta Chamberlain, Diego Appollis.
Bulls — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw. Marco vvan Staden; Ruan Nortje (captain), Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr; Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Sebastian de Klerk.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos