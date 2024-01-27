Bulls prevail over the Lions in URC nail-biter

It was a local derby that didn’t have that absorbing intensity but at least saved its best for last.
The Bulls ultimately prevailed 30-28 in this United Rugby Championship (URC) Gauteng derby that will be mostly remembered for a late and successful Johan Goosen long-range penalty that settled this match.
It could have been more dramatic had Jordan Hendrickse converted his long-range penalty after the hooter that flew to the side of the poles much to the collective relief of the Bulls' fans.
With this victory, the Bulls are mixing it up with the early season pacesetters with Leinster, Benetton, Glasgow Warriors and Ulster at the top half of the table.
On the other hand, the Lions remain in the middle of the table and will be disappointed that their three-match winning streak in the competition has come to an end.
The Bulls went into this game having been boosted by the return of Springboks Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden in the starting line-up after their mandatory rest periods.
Louw and Van Staden joined veteran fullback Willie le Roux who returned from his break last weekend to help the Bulls beat Bordeaux Bègles and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions Cup where they have been drawn against Lyon in April.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen, made a few tweaks with exciting utility player Sanele Nohamba moving back to No 10 after starting at scrumhalf in the loss to Welsh side Ospreys in the Challenge Cup last weekend.
Nohamba was a nuisance to the Bulls and returned with ten points that included a cheeky drop goal as he once again proved his worth to this Lions side.
When it comes to the form book, there was nothing that separated the two teams as they came into this match on the back of four wins and two losses in all competitions.
The Bulls’ four wins were against Bordeaux, Bristol, Saracens and the Sharks while they lost to the Stormers and Lyon and the Lions registered their wins over the Sharks, Newcastle, Perpignan and Dragons and their losses were against the Ospreys and Montpellier.
The Lions silenced the good Loftus crowd when they took the lead after six minutes with a brilliant try by Marius Louw after a good surging move that started in their own half.
For the opener, Nohamba started the move in his own half from where he beat two Bulls defenders before laying the ball to Francke Horn who laid it to Louw to do the rest.
Bulls prevail over the Lions in URC nail-biter
Image: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock
It was a local derby that didn’t have that absorbing intensity but at least saved its best for last.
The Bulls ultimately prevailed 30-28 in this United Rugby Championship (URC) Gauteng derby that will be mostly remembered for a late and successful Johan Goosen long-range penalty that settled this match.
It could have been more dramatic had Jordan Hendrickse converted his long-range penalty after the hooter that flew to the side of the poles much to the collective relief of the Bulls' fans.
With this victory, the Bulls are mixing it up with the early season pacesetters with Leinster, Benetton, Glasgow Warriors and Ulster at the top half of the table.
On the other hand, the Lions remain in the middle of the table and will be disappointed that their three-match winning streak in the competition has come to an end.
The Bulls went into this game having been boosted by the return of Springboks Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden in the starting line-up after their mandatory rest periods.
Louw and Van Staden joined veteran fullback Willie le Roux who returned from his break last weekend to help the Bulls beat Bordeaux Bègles and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions Cup where they have been drawn against Lyon in April.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen, made a few tweaks with exciting utility player Sanele Nohamba moving back to No 10 after starting at scrumhalf in the loss to Welsh side Ospreys in the Challenge Cup last weekend.
Nohamba was a nuisance to the Bulls and returned with ten points that included a cheeky drop goal as he once again proved his worth to this Lions side.
When it comes to the form book, there was nothing that separated the two teams as they came into this match on the back of four wins and two losses in all competitions.
The Bulls’ four wins were against Bordeaux, Bristol, Saracens and the Sharks while they lost to the Stormers and Lyon and the Lions registered their wins over the Sharks, Newcastle, Perpignan and Dragons and their losses were against the Ospreys and Montpellier.
The Lions silenced the good Loftus crowd when they took the lead after six minutes with a brilliant try by Marius Louw after a good surging move that started in their own half.
For the opener, Nohamba started the move in his own half from where he beat two Bulls defenders before laying the ball to Francke Horn who laid it to Louw to do the rest.
Bulls enhance Champions Cup knockout hopes with win over Bristol
The Bulls struggled to settle down in the game and it wasn’t long before the visitors increased their lead when Louw registered his second try after he collected an over the top ball from Jaco Visagie from a line-out.
The Bulls got their first try through Akker van der Merwe who powered over the line as the home side reduced the deficit to four points.
The Bulls got the second half to a good start with Embrose Papier scoring their second try but Nohamba replied almost immediately with a cheeky drop goal and a penalty later to reduce the deficit to two points.
Mpilo Gumede and Morgan Naude scored tries during the late stages to ensure a nail-biting finish that favoured the Bulls by two points but the drama was not over just yet.
First, Hendrikse gave the Lions a one-point lead after 73 minutes but shortly after Goosen found the middle of the poles from about 40 metres as the Bulls retook the lead.
And then, Hendrikse was the villain after the hooter as he missed his long-range penalty that gave the Bulls the match.
Libbok the toast of the Stormers as he approaches 50 appearances for the franchise
Former Bok flyhalf Jantjies handed four-year ban
Sharks look set to lose experienced campaigner Janse van Rensburg to France
Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos