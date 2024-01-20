Bulls qualify for Champions Cup last 16 after win over Bordeaux

In the end it was nervy business for the Bulls but what the heck, the job was done.

They won by six points and that won't matter much much for coach Jake White and his men as they have secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup with this close 46-40 win over Bordeaux Bègles.

Because of their sloppiness at times, the Bulls allowed Bordeaux to claw their way back into this match that was played in front of just over 10,000 spectators.

The Bulls went to the break leading 26-12 and having scored four of the two tries but Bordeaux came back strong in the second half to score four of their own to ensure a nervy end to the match.

This exciting match produced 12 tries, six from both sides, and a statement by the Bulls of their ambitions even though they there is still a lot of work to be done before they are a finished article.