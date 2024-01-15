Keep the Six Nations for northern hemisphere sides, says Bulls coach Jake White

It is believed the move to the north will have more commercial benefits for SA Rugby and the synchronised time zones makes it more appealing.

The Six Nations is for the England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales national sides and the Bulls boss believes it needs to remain like that.

White was asked about the matter by English media after the Bulls' Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in England.

The coach believes South Africa's inclusion in the Six Nations would take away the essence of what the competition is about.

“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have South Africa playing Six Nations,” White said.

“I look back at those games and you find memories of guys such as JPR Williams, who [recently] passed away. I can’t see South Africa playing in the Six Nations.

“I don’t know, so many things have changed in rugby and hopefully we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north,” he said.