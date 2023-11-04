Courtesy of SABC
The Springboks take their national Webb Ellis Cup tour to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town was a hive of activity as the World Champions graced the streets with their presence.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Springboks Victory Tour - Webb Ellis Cup - Durban
Courtesy of SABC
The Springboks take their national Webb Ellis Cup tour to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town was a hive of activity as the World Champions graced the streets with their presence.
3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks
Joy as fans gather in streets to welcome World Champs
WATCH | Kolisi tells cheering crowd diversity is SA's strength
Kolisi uncertain if he'll continue leading Boks
Excited fans line up Soweto streets for Boks trophy tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos