×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

SA fans shocked at World Rugby’s ‘dream team’ which includes only one Springbok player

30 October 2023 - 10:38
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist
World Rugby's Dream Team of 2023 featured only one Springbok player.
World Rugby's Dream Team of 2023 featured only one Springbok player.
Image: Screenshot

World Rugby released its dream team on Sunday after the Springboks won a gruelling World Cup campaign to settle their scores with other nations and end the global tournament as champions for a record-breaking fourth time.

However, only one Springbok player was named in the dream team: Eben Etzebeth.

The bulk of the XV comes from Ireland and France, with five players apiece. England and Argentina did not make the cut.

Our world cup winning coach Jacques Nienaber missed out on the coach of the year prize.

According to World Rugby: “Andy Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year, recognising his achievement in leading Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam and top spot in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini for 15 months.”

Rugby fans from South Africa had their say about the selection and were not happy with the lack of Springboks in the team.

Sprinboks win record fourth Rugby World Cup

South Africa produced a magnificent defensive display to edge 14-man New Zealand 12-11 in an arm-wrestle of a Rugby World Cup final on Saturday and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces

SA Rugby (Saru) has confirmed a World Cup trophy tour with the history-making Springbok rugby team in four provinces, with more satellite tours set ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘Greatest SA captain’: Mzansi hails Kolisi and Boks, waits impatiently for holiday

Proud South Africans continue to shower the Springboks with praise after the world champions defended their title with their 2023 Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani arrested at hospital for masqueraded as a doctor
Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast