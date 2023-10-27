“The day starts in the middle of the week around Wednesday for us, we are attending press conferences, interviewing players and the coaches.
“We will bring you all the insights from the ground. I will speak through atmosphere at the stadium, see what we are experiencing from the fans, the teams’ mood and thoughts from coaches. It’s huge, it feels like a long day but once it’s done, it goes by very quickly,” Mohono said.
The SuperSports presenter was introduced to the sport at Hoërskool Marais Viljoen in Alberton and was not even a fan of the game. She confessed that initially she thought rugby looked like an episode of Gladiators, physical and violent.
“At school we were always encouraged to go watch the matches whenever our school’s team played, so I was exposed to the sporting culture but I was not exactly in love with it. But looking back I think it prepared me adequately for the space that I am in,” she recalls.
Mohono began working as an anchor at the youthful and commercial radio station YFM in 2008, a newsroom she feels she owes her life to for the encouragement of getting out of her comfort zone.
She said tomorrow's game is up for the taking to whoever wants it the most.
“It is going to be a titanic battle if our final is going to be what we saw in the quarter finals for both sides. You want to see the best of the best digging deep and going to a place unknown for that last bit of perseverance and energy,” she said.
More than just a day in Paris for Mohono
Presenter prepared for day she has always prayed for
Image: Supplied
Award-winning sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono was only six years old when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 1995.
Now nearly 30 years later, the sportscaster will be on the pitch-side of Rugby's biggest stage where the Springboks will take on New Zealand in a historical battle that will see the winner taking the Webb Ellis trophy home for the fourth time.
Mohono describe this moment as an answer to her childhood prayer.
"I have worked very hard to be here, so it feels like grace. This is the first time for me as opposed to covering it from the studio. I feel blessed, joyous and elated to be here and to have experienced the thrill of the quarter finals and semifinals particularly. It took me more than 12 years to achieve this," she said.
In a tearful interview with Sowetan this week, Mohono said her dream of covering a “World Cup at a World Cup” has been realised. Live from France on Saturday evening, she will be on the pitch side, delivering insights of the much-anticipated second final battle between SA and New Zealand.
Now known as the first lady of rugby in SA, she says she remembers the 2007 Boks win vividly, where she witnessed people in her neighbourhood in Katlehong, east of Joburg, taking to the street to celebrate the victory against the All Blacks.
“In 1995, I was probably being a child as usual and playing outside with my friends with some dolls or something like that. I don’t remember much. I would love to imagine it was captivating even for my township and the people there are football oriented. I saw that reaction in the 2007 final, we ran to the streets. I would like to imagine that it was exactly like that in 1995,” said Mohono.
With her credible rugby delivery and skill in the male-dominated space, she looks forward to the pre-match interviews from coaches and some of the players before observing the game from the pitch side alongside some of the other international anchors in a game that promises to be nail-biting.
