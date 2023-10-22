Ox helps Bok scrum plough ahead as Bomb Squad swings semi

The dark arts, as Bok loose head Ox Nché calls it, were well illuminated under the harsh lights of the Stade de France as the Boks rallied late to a 16-15 win. The final quarter of a Rugby World Cup semifinal is not the time to wilt in the scrum but that is what England did in the face of concerted Bok pressure. Though the set piece early on helped shape the outcome of the 2019 final involving the same teams, this time the deviation in course arrived late.

In the 2019 World Cup final England conceded six scrum penalties and four years on their game, though near irreproachable in other areas, again fell apart around the set piece.

England finished the semifinal with a 43% success rate in the scrum, while the Boks ended on 87.5%.

Perhaps invoking the spirit of another great Springbok loose head, the modern day Ox did not disappoint.

Nché's introduction along with Vincent Koch gave the Boks grip just when their defence of the Webb Ellis Cup seemed destined to slip from their grasp.

A scrum penalty five metres from their own goal line after the hour mark helped give them belief. Others followed, culminating in the one that Handré Pollard banged over from near halfway to seal the Springboks' great escape.