Bok legend Frans Steyn announced as Cheetahs’ new director of rugby

Springbok legend and double World Cup-winner Frans Steyn has been appointed as the new director of rugby for the Cheetahs, four months after his retirement from the game.

Steyn called time on his illustrious career in July at the age of 36 after he struggled to recover from a knee injury that he sustained in March while playing for the Cheetahs.

During his playing days, the former Sharks, Racing 92 and Montpellier star was a versatile player who could easily be switched between centre, wing, flyhalf and fullback.

He starts his job — where role will include developing a junior pipeline for the franchise, overseeing rugby operations, contributing to the team’s strategy and player development — on November 1.

“I am excited to step into this new role,” Steyn said.

“My initial focus will be to actively promote Cheetahs rugby at school and junior level. I look forward to working closely with [Cheetahs COO] MJ Smith to elevate the rugby programme and build on the proud history of the Toyota Cheetahs.”