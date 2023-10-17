RWC semis: Southern hemisphere flexes muscle to keep old order intact

A weekend that threatened to herald a change to the Rugby World Cup pecking order instead saw the southern hemisphere powers' hegemony confirmed as teams from the Rugby Championship filled three of the four semifinal slots.

It was, however, a closely run thing as first New Zealand edged top-ranked Ireland on Saturday and then defending champions South Africa won by a single point over hosts France on Sunday in two extraordinary matches at the Stade de France.

With Argentina coming from behind to beat Wales, only England, modest victors over gallant Fiji in the other quarterfinal, are left to represent the Six Nations powers but will go into this weekend's semifinal with low expectations.

Only four nations have won the nine previous World Cups — three each for the All Blacks and Springboks, two for Australia and England's success 20 years ago.