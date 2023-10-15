Last year's clash in Marseille is, of course, a useful point of reference ahead of their quarterfinal but both teams are likely to produce variations in this game that had not been seen in this World Cup. The Bok line-out and how they deploy their maul may raise a few eyebrows at Stade de France.
Boks have made plans for fielding France’s tactical kicking: Willemse
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
It is not panache but pragmatism that has entrenched France among the modern game's elite.
Sure they historically found admirers near and far for the way they cut opposing defences to shreds, but it is their understanding and embrace of the percentages that have helped make them a team that is exceptionally difficult to beat.
They just don't go away like they used to.
Central to their pragmatism is their well-honed kicking game. They kick in the belief field position, whether they have the ball or not, is king.
They'd probe three, perhaps four phases and with no gaps apparent, they happily apply the boot.
Damian Willemse, who will be in the last line of the Springboks' defence against France in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday, assured South Africa's back three are well aware of the threats.
“We know they prefer to kick the ball long and we have made plans to counter that,” said Willemse about the team that kicked the ball 44 times in their crunch tournament opener against the All Blacks.
“I think we will have to analyse how the game goes and see how we find spaces. We are aware of it, we have made some plans around their kicking game, their back three and how we nullify that.
“I think there are a few opportunities where we can take them on,” he said with a hint of intrigue.
All Blacks dump Ireland out of the Rugby World Cup, set up semifinal clash with Pumas
In fact, in last year's clash between the two teams in Marseille the visitors went into the game well aware that when the French kick deep they don't necessarily hare off after it at a rate of knots. They rather make sure the integrity of their chase line is intact.
The Boks are assured of getting more ball but they had better tread carefully how they use it.
“Obviously having more possession means we will need to get out of our half a bit more. That is why we have a few plans we are going to implement.
“We have plans but they might bring something else, a different tactic on the day. We have prepped on a certain game plan and we'll assess what they are trying to do in the first five to ten minutes and then if there is something they change we [will adapt].”
Bok coach Nienaber names strongest possible squad for World Cup quarterfinal clash with hosts France
Last year's clash in Marseille is, of course, a useful point of reference ahead of their quarterfinal but both teams are likely to produce variations in this game that had not been seen in this World Cup. The Bok line-out and how they deploy their maul may raise a few eyebrows at Stade de France.
The Boks are keen to get a fast start against the team that vacates the blocks like no other in the tournament. France rattle up on average 13 points per game inside the first 20 minutes in this tournament.
“With Cobus [Reinach] and Manie Libbok as a partnership, form-wise whenever Cobus gets an opportunity he really plays well for us and Manie has changed the way we play. You can see how we play,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick about the two players who are most likely to provide the Boks with an early spark.
“The quality of the tries we have been scoring lately, they are good team tries. Manie is our general.”
Libbok and whoever else kicks off the tee will be aware the wind can reach a speed of 28km/h on Sunday. It is likely to swirl inside Stade de France.
The Boks also, pointedly perhaps, kept a potential late sting in their tail. “Having guys like Handré Pollard and Faf [de Klerk] on the bench, if the game gets tight, we have guys who can close the game for us,” Stick said.
Boks must go to a dark place and unleash 'violence' in World Cup quarterfinal against France
Old wise heads Vermeulen and Le Roux expected to play crucial roles for Boks against France
France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont reappears against the Boks after injury
SOWETAN | SA flag to fly despite inept government
