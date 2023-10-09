Argentina down Japan in thriller to reach last eight

Nantes – A clinical hat-trick from winger Mateo Carreras helped hoist Argentina into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 39-27 victory over Japan in a winner-takes-all pool D shoot-out at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Argentina’s Santiago Chocobares scored a try after 67 seconds but that served only as an appetiser for a thrilling contest between two well-matched teams playing for the right to take on Wales in the last eight in Marseille next Saturday.

Emiliano Boffelli also crossed for a try to contributed nine points from the kicking tee for Argentina as the twice World Cup semi-finalists returned to the knockout stages after missing out in 2019.

“It’s been so competitive, everyone’s fighting for their lives,” said a relieved Pumas coach Michael Cheika.

“We gave them a few easy entries back into the game but you look on the positive and if we can turn that around next week, maybe we’ll be a chance.”