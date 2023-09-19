Dream comes true for couple who will watch Boks live in France

It was natural that Zinhle Dladla greeted a telephone call from an unfamiliar number with some scepticism.
“You have won a trip to France to watch the Springboks live,” the caller told Dladla, filling her with even more distrust. In an era where telemarketers are a nuisance and where fraudulent activities can involve prank calls with empty promises, Dladla’s reaction was understandable.
But the call was legitimate. They called to inform Dladla that she had indeed won a trip to watch the Springboks, who are defending world champions, this weekend when they take on Ireland.
She had entered a competition run by Dove Men+Care – who are the official male grooming partner to the rugby national team and have skipper Siya Kolisi as ambassador – and her name was drawn among the winners. The competition was run in conjunction with health-care product stores Clicks and DisChem.
“I honestly thought it was a scam,” she recalled of the phone call which came through in August, identifying her as one of the winners.
“The lady told me I won a trip to France, and I didn’t believe her. It was only after I received an official email that I started celebrating. I was so excited. I remembered I was told I was automatically in the draw after purchasing Dove products. I used my rewards card to buy three roll-ons for two months in a row. I knew about the competition, but initially I didn’t take it seriously.”
On Wednesday, Dladla and her husband Anthony will be off to Paris to see the Boks take on Ireland in their third group match, taking place on Saturday at Stade de France (9pm).
The Pool B match is the most anticipated clash in the group phase, as the Irish headed into this tournament as the number one ranked team, while the Boks are second and naturally, the team to beat as the defending champions.
It’s an experience of a lifetime for the Lenasia couple, who will be jetting overseas for the first time.
“It’s like we are going on a honeymoon, because after our wedding, we didn’t have one. Although we have travelled outside the country before, like going to Mozambique, we have never been outside the continent,” said Zinhle, who added she’s been with Anthony for 17 years.
The four-day trip will be a whole new experience for the couple, who are admittedly not necessarily rugby fans. “I’m more of a football supporter,” remarked Anthony, 35, who is a Kaizer Chiefs fan. “I follow local football religiously and while I attend games, no football team has ever taken me overseas. I’m going there because of rugby and I’m so grateful. It will be a different vibe, something we’ve never experienced and we are so looking forward to it. Our passports are ready and we can’t wait.”
Dream comes true for couple who will watch Boks live in France
Dladlas thought it was a prank, now they will see crunch tie against Ireland
Image: Supplied
It was natural that Zinhle Dladla greeted a telephone call from an unfamiliar number with some scepticism.
“You have won a trip to France to watch the Springboks live,” the caller told Dladla, filling her with even more distrust. In an era where telemarketers are a nuisance and where fraudulent activities can involve prank calls with empty promises, Dladla’s reaction was understandable.
But the call was legitimate. They called to inform Dladla that she had indeed won a trip to watch the Springboks, who are defending world champions, this weekend when they take on Ireland.
She had entered a competition run by Dove Men+Care – who are the official male grooming partner to the rugby national team and have skipper Siya Kolisi as ambassador – and her name was drawn among the winners. The competition was run in conjunction with health-care product stores Clicks and DisChem.
“I honestly thought it was a scam,” she recalled of the phone call which came through in August, identifying her as one of the winners.
“The lady told me I won a trip to France, and I didn’t believe her. It was only after I received an official email that I started celebrating. I was so excited. I remembered I was told I was automatically in the draw after purchasing Dove products. I used my rewards card to buy three roll-ons for two months in a row. I knew about the competition, but initially I didn’t take it seriously.”
On Wednesday, Dladla and her husband Anthony will be off to Paris to see the Boks take on Ireland in their third group match, taking place on Saturday at Stade de France (9pm).
The Pool B match is the most anticipated clash in the group phase, as the Irish headed into this tournament as the number one ranked team, while the Boks are second and naturally, the team to beat as the defending champions.
It’s an experience of a lifetime for the Lenasia couple, who will be jetting overseas for the first time.
“It’s like we are going on a honeymoon, because after our wedding, we didn’t have one. Although we have travelled outside the country before, like going to Mozambique, we have never been outside the continent,” said Zinhle, who added she’s been with Anthony for 17 years.
The four-day trip will be a whole new experience for the couple, who are admittedly not necessarily rugby fans. “I’m more of a football supporter,” remarked Anthony, 35, who is a Kaizer Chiefs fan. “I follow local football religiously and while I attend games, no football team has ever taken me overseas. I’m going there because of rugby and I’m so grateful. It will be a different vibe, something we’ve never experienced and we are so looking forward to it. Our passports are ready and we can’t wait.”
NKARENG MATSHE | Our ‘bunch of winners’ deserve far better support
NKARENG MATSHE | Broos’ short-sighted Chiefs stance is damaging to the national cause
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos