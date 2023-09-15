If a replacement is summoned, they will only do so on Monday after they conclude their next order of business, Sunday's pool B clash against Romania.
Boks brains trust not yet decided on Malcolm Marx’s replacement
Image: James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock
The Springboks left sunny Toulon and arrived in Bordeaux with a chill in the air and more than one cloud above.
The anterior cruciate ligament injury that has robbed them of the services of star hooker Malcolm Marx has brought a gloom over the squad.
Coach Jacques Nienaber said, however, they will not be rushed into naming a replacement.
If a replacement is summoned, they will only do so on Monday after they conclude their next order of business, Sunday's pool B clash against Romania.
Nienaber said it is essential they keep their focus on Romania and give the Marx matter attention afterwards.
Before the team's departure in Johannesburg, Nienaber said injuries in the front row would be addressed with like-for-like replacements, but there is now the distinct possibility they will call up flyhalf Handré Pollard who is doing club duty for Leicester Tigers on Friday night away to Sale Sharks.
“We will watch the Leicester Tigers vs Sale game,” said Nienaber.
One of the reasons they may feel uncomfortable to nail their colours to the mast just yet is the possibility of further orthopaedic upheaval for the flyhalf in that match.
The designated hooker replacement is Joseph Dweba, but as Nienaber said, the Boks' third option in a specialised position needs to bring versatility.
How desirable that is in a specialised position is open to interpretation.
That perhaps more than anything else suggest the Bok brains trust will not go like-for-like in replacing Marx in the squad.
As things stand Bongi Mbonambi will be their go-to hooker, Deon Fourie, despite not having played hooker since 2018 is his deputy, while flank Marco van Staden is the third choice line-out feeder.
Finding jumpers, even if you know they are there, can be a frustrating exercise.
Nienaber left the door ajar for Dweba, but only just.
“Joseph is fit and ready, if we just need a hooker he will definitely be the next guy.”
Nienaber put up a stoic face amid the growing list of casualties.
With Marx out and the equally influential Eben Etzebeth a doubtful starter for next week's crunch clash against Ireland in Paris, there is a considerable amount of angst among Springbok fans.
Those injuries came on the back of the knocks that kept lock Lood de Jager, Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am out of RWC selection.
“Those are the cards we've been dealt,” shrugged Nienaber.
“We are happy to deal with that reality. When players get injured, instead of seeing the glass half empty, we see it half full.
“Players being ruled out creates opportunities for others. If that wasn't the case a player such as Malcolm could not have come through the way he did.”
Nienaber reminded why the Boks' selection policy over the past year or two should help absorb the blows they are now being dealt.
“That's why we built as much depth as possible. We tried hard to get experience and depth and why we had so much rotation in 2022.”
Nienaber explained the circumstances in which Marx suffered his injury.
“It was a big accident. His leg got caught between the other player's legs. It was just unfortunate [it] got stuck.
“It is a blow on various levels. You could see most of the team as we left Toulon we were sad for Malcolm. That's probably because players work incredibly hard, they sacrifice a lot, as do their families. For him as an individual it is a big blow.”
He explained how Marx's absence will be felt on an individual level.
“We've been on the road 12, 13 weeks. It is also a blow because everybody adds a bit to the team.
“The thing I will miss is seeing Malcolm early in the morning with his young daughter in arms.
“We lose a quality player, the RWC loses a quality player. Everyone wants to see the quality players.”
