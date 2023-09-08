All Blacks on a reclamation mission after recent clash with Boks

There has been a mini-revolution in rugby since France, in the quarterfinals, and New Zealand in the semis, exited the stage in Japan four years ago.
Champions in their respective hemispheres France and New Zealand will, perhaps fittingly, kick off the 2023 Rugby World Cup amid the din inside the gloriously lit theatre that is the Stade de France tonight.
The match signals the start of the tournament that brings the world in union, for the first time since it was so cruelly divided by the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There has been a mini-revolution in rugby since France, in the quarterfinals, and New Zealand in the semis, exited the stage in Japan four years ago.
Today’s opening match pits the three-time runners up, who have been prepped and primed to put on a show and finally transition from bourgeois to full aristocrat, against three-time champion opponents, who are desperate to arrest their slide from rugby's ruling class.
The All Blacks arrived in the French capital from Lyon by high speed train amid the fanfare of a reduced carbon footprint at this World Cup. Their prematch ritual, however, will likely offset some of the advances in cooling the planet.
They will hope to replace thigh slapping with back patting in the game. They may have won the Rugby Championship but the Springboks provided fresh perspective of the All Blacks vulnerabilities in their recent clash in London.
The All Blacks, however, will almost certainly be better than they were across the Channel almost two weeks ago. A win in Paris will make London feel a continent away.
They have had time to regroup and reassess. The challenge for this All Blacks team is perhaps different to that of any of their predecessors at the World Cup. Sure, they will still be many bookmakers’ favourites but the Class of '23 does not have the same air of invincibility.
That bubble has been pricked far too often. They are not entering this tournament to defend their position at the top of the pile. This is a reclamation mission.
France go into the match without the cut and thrust of flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who was injured in a World Cup warm-up match against Scotland, nor heavy hitting inside centre Jonathan Danty.
France have had to reinvent, if not reconstruct themselves, over the past few years. Missing wrecking ball Danty and fine line architect Ntamack are significant blows.
It has been weeks since Ntamack was ruled out against Scotland and Matthieu Jalibert has looked an able replacement. Danty’s loss is perhaps a bigger blow.
“We reached a decision, and he understood it,” said head coach Fabien Galthie. “There are four qualifying matches, and then there are the elimination matches.
"The team starting today will evolve. We can't stick to 15 starters and eight finishers. We’re a group of 33, plus those on standby.”
The loss of the heavy-hitting prop Cyril Baille for the opening weeks of the tournament and Paul Willemse for its duration, also threw the cat among the cockerels.
In Willemse’s absence, the French have opted for beanpole over barrel-chested qualities. Cameron Woki will now partner Thibaud Flament in the second row. They do, however, have the considerable girth of Romain Taofifenua in reserve.
For France to win, they, as the Springboks did in London, will have to drag the All Blacks into unknown territory. It speaks volumes of the All Blacks’ brand that they are yet to lose a game in the pool stages of the World Cup. That record stands at 31/0.
