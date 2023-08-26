×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

All Blacks' Foster takes positives from record loss to Springboks

By Reuters - 26 August 2023 - 10:01
Dejected New Zealand coach an Foster after the team's record defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England.
Dejected New Zealand coach an Foster after the team's record defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of prop Tyrel Lomax in the wake of their record 35-7 loss to South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at Twickenham on Friday, as coach Ian Foster looked for positives from their limp display.

The Springboks ran in five tries to one and were dominant in all facets of the game, especially up front with their powerful forwards, a worry for Foster as the All Blacks look ahead to the World Cup opener against hosts France in Paris on Sept. 8.

It was the biggest loss in New Zealand's history, surpassing the 28-7 defeat by Australia in 1999.

"You couldn't help but be impressed with what they (South Africa) did, they really got stuck into us tonight," Foster told reporters.

"Their physicality and their set-piece was superb and they had a massive game at scrum and line-out time. That was a big difference."

An injury in the warm-up to fullback Willie le Roux saw the Boks add a seventh forward to their bench in the form of Kwagga Smith and with almost an entirely new pack in the second half they were able to dominate up front for the full 80 minutes.

"The (7-1) split certainly helped them," Foster said. "We went with 6-2 and we needed that because we had a few dings up front.

"Both teams put a lot into that game, it was a great spectacle. Two weeks out from a World Cup it is going to prepare both of us really well. It was a massive performance from South Africa and they deserve credit for it."

Lomax left the contest early in the first half with a deep cut to his leg and Foster said there was some concern over it.

"Lomax has quite a nasty cut. It is very significant and so we'll have to wait and see and cross our fingers on that," he added.

Despite the scoreline, Foster believed the game would be beneficial to his side as they head to France.

"I think both teams needed that game, we certainly did. We lost the cohesion when we were put under pressure, but I thought our defence in the first 20 minutes was outstanding and if we had more discipline in key areas we could have counter-punched.

"But they forced us into errors and that caused us problems."

Mostert, Vermeulen give Bok selectors much to mull over

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup selection options available to them if things go ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kolisi ‘grateful’ for leading Boks to 52-16 win against Wales

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is “really grateful” for leading the team to a record win against Wales in Cardiff after his return.
Sport
4 days ago

Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks

Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at ...
Sport
5 days ago

Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better

His side may have posted a record Springbok win over Wales on their home turf but head coach Jacques Nienaber was careful not to be swept up by ...
Sport
6 days ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...