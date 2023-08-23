Former Springbok captain Theuns Stofberg dies

Former Springbok captain Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday of injuries suffered in a car crash.

Stofberg, 68, was seriously injured in a crash outside Stellenbosch on Tuesday but succumbed to his numerous injuries on Wednesday morning.

SA Rugby said in a statement Stofberg played in 21 Tests, while donning the Bok jersey on eight other occasions.

He captained the Test team on four occasions, perhaps most famously in defeat in the first Test of the highly contentious 1981 series in New Zealand.

He had a decorated provincial career being the only player to win the Currie Cup with three different teams (Free State, Northern Transvaal and Western Province), until Duane Vermeulen equalled the feat. Stofberg played in 117 provincial matches between 1976 and 1985.

Stofberg also had a stint in Italy with Padua.