Rugby

Boks wary of 'unpredictable' Scotland

SA have two warm-up matches before their World Cup opener

By George Byron - 15 August 2023 - 08:38
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks makes his way to the try line against Argentina during their rugby championship clash at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: Masi Losi Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi

Unpredictable Scotland will be gunning to knock the Springboks off their perch when the sides collide in a pivotal opening World Cup showdown on September 10, says lock Eben Etzebeth.

The world champions, who flew to Europe on Saturday, have warm-up games against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and New Zealand in London the next Friday before their World Cup opener against the Scots in Marseille on September 10.

Though the Boks are in the same pool as top-ranked Ireland, Etzebeth and SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, both feel Scotland loom as a major threat.

“It’s going to be a tough tournament because there are quite a few teams that have played incredible rugby in the last season or two,” Etzebeth said.

“Scotland are always a tough team to play against, as we saw when they beat France two weeks ago and narrowly lost to them on Saturday.

“The Scots are unpredictable and you can never write them off. This is going to be one of our most important games if we want to progress beyond the group stage.”

The Boks face Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania in their pool B matches as they bid to navigate a path to the quarterfinals.

“All of us South Africans are putting our heads too far ahead,” Erasmus said.

“Common sense says you must plan well and play well in our second [against Romania] and last [against Tonga] pool games because there are players there that can play.

“But we face Scotland in the first match. If we beat Scotland, then we’ve got a little more breathing space in the rest of the pool.

“Everybody’s talking Ireland, Ireland, Ireland, but people are underestimating the importance of the Scotland game. Scotland will probably be saying, ‘Why are you guys not talking about us?’”

