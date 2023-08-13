×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup

By THAPELO MOREBUDI - 13 August 2023 - 12:25
Khumo Mdingi cheers for the SA Rugby team as they depart from OR Tambo international airport for France to defend their World Cup title. Fans came in numbers to wish the team well in their campaign.
Khumo Mdingi cheers for the SA Rugby team as they depart from OR Tambo international airport for France to defend their World Cup title. Fans came in numbers to wish the team well in their campaign.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There was an outpouring of support from ardent South African rugby fans who converged on Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday to bid the Springboks farewell as they departed for France to compete in the Rugby World Cup.

The team's mission: to defend their hard-won trophy on the global stage. With fervent cheers and heartfelt well-wishes, dedicated fans sent the team off with a display of unity and hope.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'