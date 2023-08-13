England coach Borthwick will wait on Farrell, Gatland furious with defeat

England coach Steve Borthwick declined to speculate over a potential World Cup opener ban for Owen Farrell after his captain was sent off during England's crazy 19-17 win over Wales on Saturday but said he was immensely proud of his team.

Farrell was shown a yellow card, upgraded to red, after his shoulder hit Taine Basham's jaw with the sort of no arms tackle that he has made something of a trademark.

He faces an almost certain minimum three-game ban, meaning he would miss England's final two warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji and their World Cup opener against Argentina.

“Regarding Owen, we'll wait and see what happens,” Borthwick said after a game that featured four yellow cards for England — including Farrell's — and two for Wales. “When I named the squad I said there will be a need to adapt and if anything changes we will.

“The same with Jack van Poortvliet [after the scrumhalf went off injured]. He'll get a scan. Rather than jump to any conclusions, we'll wait and see what happens.”

England were largely toothless for an hour but came to life when reduced to 12 men, spiritedly clawing their way back from 17-9 down to victory with a Maro Itoje try to a George Ford penalty.