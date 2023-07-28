×

Rugby

Star looking forward to combining with Etzebeth against Pumas

Orie's last crack at locking down Bok World Cup spot

He's in a crowded field, so a standout game against Los Pumas is a prerequisite

28 July 2023 - 09:58
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok lock Marvin Orie.
Springbok lock Marvin Orie.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Tomorrow's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina may well be Marvin Orie's last opportunity to convince the Springbok coaches of his credentials before they name their squad for this year's Rugby World Cup.

The Boks play Los Pumas at Ellis Park and in Buenos Aires the following Saturday before the 33-man squad is named for the World Cup in France.

Orie is effectively in competition with Lood de Jager who boasts 66 caps, and crucially, a World Cup winners' medal. RG Snyman, though mostly a front of the line-out operator is equally adept in the middle, as is of course Franco Mostert, though he is mostly deployed on the side of the scrum. The names mentioned can consider themselves part of the mix in Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber's 'Bok' bourguignon for France.

Orie though, doesn't seem too fussed about the looming deadline or the crowded field in which he is operating.

All that competition is good for any rugby team, there are guys who have played more than 50 games in the pack, we push each other every day in training. I don’t want to think about trying to secure a place for myself. That is dangerous, that is not what rugby is about, it's about the team, I have to do my job to make the team better.”

Opinion will be divided whether he has achieved that objective in his 12 Tests. Having been part of first team that ran out with Erasmus at the helm in Washington in 2018, Orie, and a few others, have done well to put that setback against Wales behind them.

He is now a respected line-out practitioner and stoker of the second row fires, crucially, never to boiling point.

Tomorrow, he gets another opportunity to lock down with Eben Etzebeth, a long-time associate and Tygerberg High graduate.

“I am constantly inspired by him, for everything he has done for South African rugby,” Orie said about Etzebeth. “He is a big leader in the team. He's played over 110 Tests. In the match, what helps me is his calmness."

