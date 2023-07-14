×

Rugby

All Blacks focused on quelling Boks' all-around strategy

Teams likely to be circumspect as World Cup looms large

14 July 2023 - 09:27
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
All Blacks coach Ian Foster is prepared for a multi-dimensional attacking approach from the Springboks on Saturday
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Trying to strike the right balance between making an impression in July while holding something back for October adds further intrigue to tomorrow's Rugby Championship encounter between the All Blacks and the Springboks. 

New Zealand’s coach Ian Foster, who was on the brink of getting axed until his team won at Ellis Park last year, believes both teams are walking the fine line between seeking confidence by winning at Mount Smart Stadium and trying to retain a few secrets for the Rugby World Cup later in the year.

“There is a sense that there is a game of chess going on; we play them again at Twickenham [on August 25] and then there is a potential game late on in a World Cup,” Foster said.

“So how much do you show, how much do you not show? In terms of our mindset, we are keeping it nice and simple.”

That August encounter, besides providing an opportunity for Siya Kolisi to get some match time, can largely be ignored, because in terms of any strategy for the World Cup neither team will want to show anything. 

Both teams understand the importance of making a statement on Saturday. “If you can outperform them, then you know you are in a good place,” Bok scrumhalf, Faf de Klerk, remarked. 

Foster named his 23-man side on Thursday making five changes from the team that beat Argentina in Mandoza, with Richie Mo’unga’s return in the number 10 jersey the most prominent. 

Arguably the most significant absence is veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who Foster said was fit but not considered for selection as part of a “longer term strategy”. 

The form of Scott Barrett made that decision easier and like so many battles across the park, Barrett and Brodie Retalick against Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth - dependent on the latter’s availability after the death of his father - will be keenly contested. 

An area where the two sides took different routes was in the composition of their respective reserve units, with the Boks taking what for them has become an accustomed 6-2 split, while the All Blacks have gone 5-3, between forwards and backs.

