Mo'unga back as All Blacks make five changes for Bok Test

The All Blacks made five changes to the team that will face the Springboks in Mount Smart on Saturday, with a recall to the starting line-up for flyhalf Richie Mo’unga the most prominent among those.

The nifty No.10 will make his 46th appearance in the black jersey, with New Zealand coach Ian Foster hoping is team can lay down a marker for their World Cup challenge later this year. Foster wasn’t sure if the line-up he picked was his first choice for that tournament, offering dry reply: “We’ll find out.”

“We’re still making a few decisions based on, I guess, a bigger picture in terms of making sure we get everyone in the best possible shape through the rest of the year. But in the meantime we’re delighted with this group.”