“For every home game held at Loftus between January and June 2023, the Blue Bulls will donate R1 of every ticket sold towards his #MS10 foundation.
“We hope this also sends a strong message to young players coming through the ranks that there is a reward for loyalty.”
Steyn said the Bulls have provided him a “home”.
“Playing at Loftus over such a long period has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” he said.
“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the passionate Loftus faithful, sharing the field with some incredible rugby players and experiencing many highs and lows with some of the most loyal rugby lovers, and of course winning many pieces of silverware.
“This place has been home, not only to me but my family, wife and kids. We will miss it when I am done but luckily we will always consider it our home and everyone here a part of our family.”
Retiring Bulls and Bok legend Morné Steyn awarded benefit year at Loftus
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
As he prepares to leave the stage after a glittering career that includes two World Cup appearances, Morné Steyn is being hailed as a talent who matured like wine.
To recognise his long-standing commitment and service to the franchise over a 14-year period, the Blue Bulls have awarded the Springbok flyhalf a farewell benefit year that will run until his retirement at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023.
Asked to reflect on the 38-year-old’s career, Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw hailed Steyn as a rare talent.
“Morné has been a legend, to achieve what he has achieved over the years and be in the condition he is in, is amazing,” Rossouw said as the Bulls prepared to face the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.
“He is like good wine and we all know the records he has broken over the years. I would say in a few years time we will look back and realise he has been an exceptional player that only comes along every 50 years or so.
“To be able to still train with fierce pressure and intensity at the age of 38 is unbelievable. He is a good guy and I have been privileged to work with him for the last four years here at the Bulls.
“What he has done with Stade Français in France, the Springboks and the Bulls is truly phenomenal and those coaches he worked with will tell you he has been an unbelievable player.”
Stormers continue dominance over Bulls with narrow win at Loftus
Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Steyn “has been a stellar example of what true professionalism and commitment looks like in our rugby community”.
“He has inspired, entertained and re-defined ‘sportainment’ over the last decade-and-a half, epitomising the DNA of our organisation.
“We have been blessed to have him run out in our colours for more than 267 professional games and he will leave us as an icon in Pretoria and rugby across South Africa.
“We are excited as an organisation to be able to say thank you to him by giving back to a cause that is dear to his heart and one I am confident he will be dedicating the next phase of his life towards, his #MS10 Foundation.
Bulls hold on to earn vital bonus-point win over Lyon at Loftus
“For every home game held at Loftus between January and June 2023, the Blue Bulls will donate R1 of every ticket sold towards his #MS10 foundation.
“We hope this also sends a strong message to young players coming through the ranks that there is a reward for loyalty.”
Steyn said the Bulls have provided him a “home”.
“Playing at Loftus over such a long period has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” he said.
“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the passionate Loftus faithful, sharing the field with some incredible rugby players and experiencing many highs and lows with some of the most loyal rugby lovers, and of course winning many pieces of silverware.
“This place has been home, not only to me but my family, wife and kids. We will miss it when I am done but luckily we will always consider it our home and everyone here a part of our family.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos