We're working on rusty Dweba's fitness to get the best out of him – Hlungwani

“The positive thing about Joseph is we knew that he is a quality player, we have seen him at his best at the Cheetahs," said Hlungwani from London, England, during a virtual press briefing ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup encounter against London Irish at the Gtech Community Stadium (3pm).
“When he came back now, the biggest challenge was game time; he hadn’t played a lot. We made a coach's decision from a coaching point of view, we needed to get him fit. He went on tour for a while, he wasn’t the first nor second choice and didn’t get a lot of game time, which happens when you get into a Springbok environment.
“We felt we need to bring him up to speed in terms of his fitness and give him as much game time as we can and that will help him get his confidence back. That is pretty much what we have been doing, giving him the opportunity to improve his game. We strongly feel when a player is fit and confident, we’ll get the best out of them," he said.
The Stormers are known for their mauling, which depends on Dweba getting his lineout throw right and driving it from the back. There are talks of the Stormers maul being predictable, but that's not something worrying for the United Rugby Championship champions.
“When you play against the Stormers, teams do know that when we get into the 22, we will maul. We will never feel like we are mauling too much, we love mauling. We might have a few variations now and then just to keep the opposition guessing," he said.
Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says they had to work on hooker Joseph Dweba's fitness and confidence to get the best out of him.
Dweba joined the Stormers last year from Top14 side Bordeaux-Begles. In the two years that he spent in France he did not get a lot of game time, making just over 20 appearances. He remained a player of national interest though – in 2021 he was part of the Springboks team that won the British and Irish Lions series.
Last year, he experienced a dip in form when playing for the Boks and he came under a lot of scrutiny, which was warranted as he was getting the basics of a hooker wrong. However, Dweba seems to have changed the tide and looks to return to the dominant force he was when playing for the Cheetahs in 2019.
The way Dweba has found his form is encouraging, one of the people who has been helping is Hlungwani, who detailed what has been behind the resurgence of the big No 2.
