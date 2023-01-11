"You don’t get the same grip as you do on a normal grass, so you have to change and adapt quickly otherwise you’ll find yourself in trouble. We adapted quickly against Munster, and hopefully, we can do the same [against Stade Français]," he said.
The Lions have had to adapt to the contrasting style of play presented by teams in Europe, Ntlabakanye elaborated on the different styles of play between the UK and French teams.
“The conditions are pretty much similar, playing styles are slightly different," he said.
"The French are a bit more physical, a bit more roundabout. With the UK sides there’s more flair, they throw the ball around. It’s different challenges and something we can all handle," said the 23-year-old.
The Lions are in second place in Pool B in the Challenge Cup, a good result will secure a place for them in the knockout stage.
Lions have adjusted to playing on artificial pitches, says Ntlabakanye
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye says the team has adjusted to playing on artificial pitches, which they find when they go on their European travels.
Most of the rugby pitches in Europe are 4G, that was one of the cons debated when the four SA franchises made the transition to Europe. With teams playing in the UK and France this season, they are encountering them more often.
The discomfort presented by the artificial field and the high number of injuries they cause is one of the reasons frowned upon. The Lions are on a four-week tour of Europe at the moment and will see a lot of 4G pitches.
They played in a 4G pitch last weekend in their 33-3 loss to Munster at Musgrave in the United Rugby Championship. The Johannesburg side is currently in Paris preparing for their Challenge Cup encounter against Stade Français on Saturday at the Stade Jean-Bouin, which has a 4G pitch.
“You have to change things up a bit," said Ntlabakanye when quizzed about playing on artificial pitches during a virtual press conference.
