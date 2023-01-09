×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bulls coach about stomach cramps on return from Wales

Jake White emergency operation successful

09 January 2023 - 11:10
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Jake White (Head Coach) of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls at DHL Stadium on December 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Jake White (Head Coach) of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls at DHL Stadium on December 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) has confirmed that director of rugby, Jake White underwent successful emergency (abdominal)  surgery on Sunday evening.

White was an absent figure with flu along with flyhalf Chris Smith for the Bulls 29-14 win over the Dragons in Newport, Wales, on Friday. 

Upon arrival from the tour of Wales at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, White is said to have complained about debilitating stomach cramps and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, necessitating an emergency operation.

After specialist consultation, the Bulls mentor went under the knife for two hours. 

BBCo chief executive officer, Edgar Rathbone, went to see White this morning at the hospital, saying he's confident he'll make a full recovery.

Bulls return to URC winning ways against Dragons, Lions crushed by Munster

The Bulls snapped a two-match losing streak with a hard fought 29-14 bonus-point win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Wales on Friday to refresh ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It is never nice to see one of our own down,"  Rathbone told the Bulls communications team.

"We are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery.”

“We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, firsthand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you," he said. 

White will be given a break until February 8 to recover from the operation and go through his rehabilitation programme. His coaching staff will take over the operations in his absence; they will oversee two Champions Cup games and one URC match while he's away. 

The Bulls will be in action on Saturday when they welcome Exeter at Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm) for a Champions Cup encounter. 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...