Jake White emergency operation successful

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) has confirmed that director of rugby, Jake White underwent successful emergency (abdominal) surgery on Sunday evening.
White was an absent figure with flu along with flyhalf Chris Smith for the Bulls 29-14 win over the Dragons in Newport, Wales, on Friday.
Upon arrival from the tour of Wales at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, White is said to have complained about debilitating stomach cramps and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, necessitating an emergency operation.
After specialist consultation, the Bulls mentor went under the knife for two hours.
BBCo chief executive officer, Edgar Rathbone, went to see White this morning at the hospital, saying he's confident he'll make a full recovery.
“It is never nice to see one of our own down," Rathbone told the Bulls communications team.
"We are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery.”
“We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, firsthand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you," he said.
White will be given a break until February 8 to recover from the operation and go through his rehabilitation programme. His coaching staff will take over the operations in his absence; they will oversee two Champions Cup games and one URC match while he's away.
The Bulls will be in action on Saturday when they welcome Exeter at Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm) for a Champions Cup encounter.
