Failure to win home games stalls Lions’ progress in URC

The Lions’ United Rugby Championship encounter with Irish province Munster today at Musgrave Park (9.35pm), has the potential to determine if they will reach the playoffs.
The URC table is too tight, good form can put a side in a good position, and a poor run of results can see them with their back against the wall. Following two losses to the Stormers and Sharks, the Lions went from 5th place to 11th on the log.
Looking forward to today’s game, veteran Jaco Kriel said the team was not paying too much attention to the log but knew the importance of the game for the playoffs aspirations.
“They always say if you want to go to the playoffs in any competition, you have to win your home games. At this stage, we are not winning our home games. Away games are so much more important. Munster is going to be a tough game,” said Kriel.
“Throughout my career, I have believed that if you look at the log too much you will put pressure on yourself. It’s a tight log. We went from 5th to 11th in a matter of two weeks. For us we have to take it game by game,” he said.
The Johannesburg side failed to play in the playoffs last campaign, being the only SA side not in the last eight. One of their Achilles heels in the URC is their inability to win against their local rivals, they can pick up wins home and away against overseas teams but just can’t win in local derbies.
This is something that stalls the Lions’ progress in the competition and they don’t have any solutions for the problem.
“We’ve been trying to figure out the same thing in the past couple of weeks," said Kriel from Ireland during a virtual press conference.
“We are struggling against SA sides. It’s sad to see because that’s never been the case. I just think it’s a mental shift from the players’ side. We have to believe we can beat them,” he said.
The team’s scrum coach, Julian Redelinghuys, said the players needed to dig deep and find internal belief.
“It boils down to belief, believing we can play those guys and beat them,” said Redelinghuys.
“It’s been a year since we last beat a South African team in this competition. They are great teams if you look at where the South African teams ended up in the first season playing in this competition, it was one (Stormers) and two (Bulls) and the Sharks were in the playoffs. It is good teams, we find ourselves in a tough conference,” he said.
Failure to win home games stalls Lions’ progress in URC
Match against Munster could be make or break
Image: Ashley Vlotman
The Lions’ United Rugby Championship encounter with Irish province Munster today at Musgrave Park (9.35pm), has the potential to determine if they will reach the playoffs.
The URC table is too tight, good form can put a side in a good position, and a poor run of results can see them with their back against the wall. Following two losses to the Stormers and Sharks, the Lions went from 5th place to 11th on the log.
Looking forward to today’s game, veteran Jaco Kriel said the team was not paying too much attention to the log but knew the importance of the game for the playoffs aspirations.
“They always say if you want to go to the playoffs in any competition, you have to win your home games. At this stage, we are not winning our home games. Away games are so much more important. Munster is going to be a tough game,” said Kriel.
“Throughout my career, I have believed that if you look at the log too much you will put pressure on yourself. It’s a tight log. We went from 5th to 11th in a matter of two weeks. For us we have to take it game by game,” he said.
The Johannesburg side failed to play in the playoffs last campaign, being the only SA side not in the last eight. One of their Achilles heels in the URC is their inability to win against their local rivals, they can pick up wins home and away against overseas teams but just can’t win in local derbies.
This is something that stalls the Lions’ progress in the competition and they don’t have any solutions for the problem.
“We’ve been trying to figure out the same thing in the past couple of weeks," said Kriel from Ireland during a virtual press conference.
“We are struggling against SA sides. It’s sad to see because that’s never been the case. I just think it’s a mental shift from the players’ side. We have to believe we can beat them,” he said.
The team’s scrum coach, Julian Redelinghuys, said the players needed to dig deep and find internal belief.
“It boils down to belief, believing we can play those guys and beat them,” said Redelinghuys.
“It’s been a year since we last beat a South African team in this competition. They are great teams if you look at where the South African teams ended up in the first season playing in this competition, it was one (Stormers) and two (Bulls) and the Sharks were in the playoffs. It is good teams, we find ourselves in a tough conference,” he said.
Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out
Sharks Currie Cup side likely to do duty in URC game against Connacht
Limping Bulls hope to fight back in international competitions
Boks thin on opponents from the north in World Cup tune-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos