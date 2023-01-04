SA touring squads face tests of character in URC

The Bulls have taken a long-term view in the way they set out their stall this season but by month’s end they may already have an idea of their potential involvement at the business end of the campaign.
Their director of rugby, Jake White, has hardly missed an opportunity to talk up the size of the challenge facing his team in multiple competitions and ahead of their away United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Dragons.
He described this month as a character test.
“We have another three away games this January. This is the block that is toughest for us, playing six out of seven games on the road,” said White, who added things aren’t getting any easier for his team. “But we just have to make sure that we improve every week.
“This is a massive test of character for us as a group, both coaches and players, but we have to make sure that we start the new year with good energy and look to get both our campaigns [URC and Champions Cup] on track.”
White announced a 28-man travelling squad for the clash at Rodney Parade in Newport on Friday.
The Bulls will have much to fix against the Dragons. They were found wanting in their most recent derby matches against the Stormers and the Sharks. They conceded nine tries in those matches including two penalty tries.
Equally concerning has been their discipline in those matches conceding five yellow cards and one red (for two of those yellows).
They are the third-worst team in the URC in penalties conceded with a whopping 134. Only Cardiff and Zebre are worse.
They will, however, look at this weekend’s game as an opportunity to play themselves back into form. After all, the Bulls, despite their recent wobbles, are fourth on the log, while the Dragons are 14th.
The Lions, meanwhile, will embark on their three-match tour without scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and wing Rabz Maxwane who have joined their injury list.
The Lions too come off a chastening defeat (40-8 to the Stormers) and they will have it all to do away to Munster. While the Irish outfit have been a little off colour this season, they remain a hugely formidable team at home.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen insists his players’ chins remain up. “There’s still a tremendous amount of belief within the squad in terms of where we are now in the process. We know we need to be more consistent on attack and defence, especially. We are under no illusion that it’s going be a tough tour.”
The coach sees going away for just under a month as an opportunity to galvanise the team. “We like touring,” Van Rooyen pointed out. “We spend a lot of time together in Johannesburg but time together on tour is just different,” said the coach no doubt also keen to escape load-shedding. “Going away together for four weeks on tour is a great opportunity for us to pull together, get consistency in our preparations, and roll with the punches.”
As unlikely as it may sound, the Lions will actually move above Munster on the points table if they record a bonus-point win. They are, however, fairly equally matched when it comes to underwhelming statistics.
Both have been blunt in attack, scoring just 27 tries (Leinster top the charts with 51). The Lions other matches will be against Stade Francais in Paris, the Dragons in Newport in the Challenge Cup, before concluding with a match in Galway against Connacht in the URC.
Bulls touring squad
Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (captain), Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp, Bismarck Du Plessis, Sebastian Lombard, Janko Swanepoel, Reinhardt Ludwig, WJ Steenkamp, Dylan Smith, and Nizaam Carr.
Backs: Zak Burger, Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Chris Smith, Bernard van der Linde, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Cornal Hendricks, Wandisile Simelane, Tiaan Lange, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Lions touring squad
Forwards: Ruan Smith, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Morgan Naude, PJ Botha, Michael van Vuuren, Rhynardt Reijnsburger, Willem Alberts, Emmanuel Tshituka, Emile van Heerden, Darrian Landsberg, Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Sibusiso Sangweni, Jaco Kriel, Ruhan Straeuli, JC Pretorius.
Backs: Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner, Jordan Hendrikse, Gianni Lombard, Marius Louw, Manuel Rass, Henco van Wyk, Rhynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Stean Pienaar, Quan Horn, Andries Coetzee.
SA touring squads face tests of character in URC
Bulls, Lions have chance to gel
Image: Grant Pitcher
The Bulls have taken a long-term view in the way they set out their stall this season but by month’s end they may already have an idea of their potential involvement at the business end of the campaign.
Their director of rugby, Jake White, has hardly missed an opportunity to talk up the size of the challenge facing his team in multiple competitions and ahead of their away United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Dragons.
He described this month as a character test.
“We have another three away games this January. This is the block that is toughest for us, playing six out of seven games on the road,” said White, who added things aren’t getting any easier for his team. “But we just have to make sure that we improve every week.
“This is a massive test of character for us as a group, both coaches and players, but we have to make sure that we start the new year with good energy and look to get both our campaigns [URC and Champions Cup] on track.”
White announced a 28-man travelling squad for the clash at Rodney Parade in Newport on Friday.
The Bulls will have much to fix against the Dragons. They were found wanting in their most recent derby matches against the Stormers and the Sharks. They conceded nine tries in those matches including two penalty tries.
Equally concerning has been their discipline in those matches conceding five yellow cards and one red (for two of those yellows).
They are the third-worst team in the URC in penalties conceded with a whopping 134. Only Cardiff and Zebre are worse.
They will, however, look at this weekend’s game as an opportunity to play themselves back into form. After all, the Bulls, despite their recent wobbles, are fourth on the log, while the Dragons are 14th.
The Lions, meanwhile, will embark on their three-match tour without scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and wing Rabz Maxwane who have joined their injury list.
The Lions too come off a chastening defeat (40-8 to the Stormers) and they will have it all to do away to Munster. While the Irish outfit have been a little off colour this season, they remain a hugely formidable team at home.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen insists his players’ chins remain up. “There’s still a tremendous amount of belief within the squad in terms of where we are now in the process. We know we need to be more consistent on attack and defence, especially. We are under no illusion that it’s going be a tough tour.”
The coach sees going away for just under a month as an opportunity to galvanise the team. “We like touring,” Van Rooyen pointed out. “We spend a lot of time together in Johannesburg but time together on tour is just different,” said the coach no doubt also keen to escape load-shedding. “Going away together for four weeks on tour is a great opportunity for us to pull together, get consistency in our preparations, and roll with the punches.”
As unlikely as it may sound, the Lions will actually move above Munster on the points table if they record a bonus-point win. They are, however, fairly equally matched when it comes to underwhelming statistics.
Both have been blunt in attack, scoring just 27 tries (Leinster top the charts with 51). The Lions other matches will be against Stade Francais in Paris, the Dragons in Newport in the Challenge Cup, before concluding with a match in Galway against Connacht in the URC.
Bulls touring squad
Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (captain), Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp, Bismarck Du Plessis, Sebastian Lombard, Janko Swanepoel, Reinhardt Ludwig, WJ Steenkamp, Dylan Smith, and Nizaam Carr.
Backs: Zak Burger, Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Chris Smith, Bernard van der Linde, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Cornal Hendricks, Wandisile Simelane, Tiaan Lange, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Lions touring squad
Forwards: Ruan Smith, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Morgan Naude, PJ Botha, Michael van Vuuren, Rhynardt Reijnsburger, Willem Alberts, Emmanuel Tshituka, Emile van Heerden, Darrian Landsberg, Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Sibusiso Sangweni, Jaco Kriel, Ruhan Straeuli, JC Pretorius.
Backs: Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner, Jordan Hendrikse, Gianni Lombard, Marius Louw, Manuel Rass, Henco van Wyk, Rhynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Stean Pienaar, Quan Horn, Andries Coetzee.
Maties get in Matt for Varsity Cup
Kolisi’s move to France will allow Boks skipper ‘more family time’
Pumas to host Springboks in 2023 World Cup warm-up
Springbok-laden Sharks thrash Bulls in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos