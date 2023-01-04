×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Maties get in Matt for Varsity Cup

Proudfoot to lead coaching staff

04 January 2023 - 08:38
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Matt Proudfoot.
Matt Proudfoot.
Image: David Rogers

Former Springbok and England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot will join Maties as a consulting head coach for this years Varsity Cup.

It is a significant boost to their coaching staff after coach Norman Jordaan joined Western Province.

Proudfoot became a free agent amid sweeping changes in the England set-up that saw Eddie Jones depart and Steve Borthwick arrive as head coach.

Proudfoot, who received a World Cup winners medal as an assistant coach in the Springbok set-up in 2019, joined Jones at England after that tournament.

When Jones was shown the door after a poor run last year, Proudfoot opted to move on.

“Matt Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former England senior men’s head coach Eddie Jones,” said RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea.

“We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move.”

Proudfoot added: “It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years.”

Maties, meanwhile, announced the departure of Jordaan, a former Springbok scrumhalf, after just one year in the job. “Matthew Proudfoot, ex-Springbok and England assistant coach, will take up the role of consultant head coach of the Maties team for the duration of the Varsity Cup competition,” the club said.

That he was announced as such and his involvement confined to this years competition, suggests Proudfoot may have another job in mind.

He is a vastly experienced, forwards-oriented coach, taking a particular interest in scrum-related matters.

The former Scotland international wont have time to ease into the job as Maties start their Varsity Cup campaign with a home clash against old foes Ikeys on February 20.

Kolisi’s move to France will allow Boks skipper ‘more family time’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed he will join French side Racing 92 after this year’s Rugby World Cup hosted by France.
Sport
5 hours ago

Pumas to host Springboks in 2023 World Cup warm-up

Argentina will host New Zealand for the first time in four years and also play a pre-World Cup warm-up Test against world champions South Africa in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springbok-laden Sharks thrash Bulls in Durban

The Sharks ran riot to register a convincing 47-20 bonus-point victory over the hapless Bulls in an exciting United Rugby Championship (URC) match at ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stormers end the year with a bang

The Stormers wanted to end the year with a bang and they did so with little consideration for their neighbours.
Sport
3 days ago

Lions seeking more shock and awe

The Lions' nerve centre will move from the engine room of the second row to midfield when they do battle with the Stormers in their New Year's Eve ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...