Boks determined not to drop guard in race to Championship

After their comprehensive 26-10 win over the All Blacks at the weekend, the Springboks now have their sights set on winning the Rugby Championship.
The Boks last won the Rugby Championship in 2019 before going on to win the Rugby World Cup in the same year.
Their defence of the Rugby Championship in 2021 was rather unusual and forgettable due to the inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
With things returning to normal, in people’s minds it must feel like the Boks are the defending champions, but they’re not. That title belongs to New Zealand.
In the opening game of this year’s edition of the Rugby Championship, the Springboks laid a marker. Their victory over the substandard All Blacks was a statement of intent. They executed their game plan well, sticking to their traditional physical rugby and managing the game and the scoreboard pressure to perfection.
The win in Mbombela sets the Boks on the right path as they go about regaining what they never really lost. The second game of the Rugby Championship will be against the All Blacks on Saturday at Ellis Park. The team understands the importance of the match.
“It feels good, but we know the Championship is not done yet,” said Springboks captain Siya Kolisi after the weekend win.
“We have five more games to go but the next important one is next week,” he said.
Kolisi’s sentiments were shared by hooker Malcolm Marx, who delivered a man-of-the-match-winning performance against the All Blacks. Marx wants the Boks to put in the hard yards and not underestimate the depleted New Zealanders.
“It is never easy against the All Blacks. It’s always a hard grind until the end,” said Marx.
“We will never take anything for granted, so we will work equally hard next week and do as much as we can so that we are up for the challenge.
“It is always tough against them. The All Blacks side is always up there, and they’ve been great. The previous five games we played against one another was decided by about two points, so we need to be ready for another big game next weekend,” he said.
Boks determined not to drop guard in race to Championship
Championship not done yet, skipper Kolisi says
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
