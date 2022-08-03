×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Wales series helped hone Boks for tough All Blacks

Nienaber expects old rivals to bring best out of world champs

03 August 2022 - 09:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
The SA men's national rugby team training session at Mbombela Stadium on August 02, 2022 in Nelspruit.
The SA men's national rugby team training session at Mbombela Stadium on August 02, 2022 in Nelspruit.
Image: Dirk Kotze

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber says they are expecting the All Blacks to push them to the limit when they meet in the opening match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium (5.05pm). 

Nienabers charges are deep in preparation for the two back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks. The Bok head honcho has only faced New Zealand twice during his tenure, winning one match and losing the other. 

He has named a strong squad for Saturdays Test. After assessing the team in last months series with Wales, he has now settled on his preferred match 23. 

Hooker Malcolm Marx will run out for his 50th cap. Hell be flanked by Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane in the front row. The second row will feature Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth. Captain Siya Kolisi will be part of the loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. 

The halfback combination of Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard is reinstated, while Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will be in the midfield.  Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse will be on the wings with the impressive Damian Willemse at fullback. 

“The Springboks and All Blacks have a unique rivalry, and we always bring the best out of one another. New Zealand have always tested us to the limit, and it will be no different in the next two weeks,” said Nienaber.

“They will play a different style of rugby to Wales and we have been preparing for that. Their set pieces are strong and they have fantastic skills in their backline, so we’ll have to be at our best to register a win. 

“This week our focus is more on New Zealand and the areas of the game that we feel will be vital to give us the best possible chance to start the series on a positive note, and we’ve been working hard on that, and we will continue doing so in the build-up to the match.” 

Nienaber explains Bok selection for crunch clash against All Blacks

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has explained the three changes he has made for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kolbe injury a golden opportunity for young players to step in

Former Springbok international Lwazi Mvovo says the absence of Cheslin Kolbe for the two Tests against the All Blacks presents the chance for a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks in the medals as they down Aussies in semifinal

Angelo Davids scored yet another hat-trick as the Blitzboks beat Australia 24-12 in their semifinal on Sunday to ensure they would win a Commonwealth ...
Sport
3 days ago

Orie's move back home pays off

Returning to his home base of Cape Town has helped Stormers lock Marvin Orie establish himself as a prominent figure in the Springbok set-up.
Sport
5 days ago

Boks gear up for tough All Blacks challenge

Springbok star Lukhanyo Am believes that playing the All Blacks on home soil in the Rugby Championship will be an advantage for them.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele