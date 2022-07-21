Blommetjies ready to blossom at Stormers

With his move to the Stormers imminent, Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies says he’s raring to get going as he wants to link up with his new team and entertain the Cape Town faithful.
Blommetjies will officially join the Cape Town-based franchise on August 1. He has signed a two-year deal with the union.
As he's a native from Paarl in the Western Cape, the move to the Stormers is sort of a full-circle moment for Blommetjies. He gets the opportunity to play in the blue and white hoops and live out his boyhood dream. He'll be hoping to emulate Stormers greats such as Breyton Paulse, Gio Aplon and Bryan Habana.
Blommetjies is set to replace Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant who recently joined French side Racing 92. Gelant was instrumental in the Stormers backline in their United Rugby Championship winning season. He formed a great partnership with Damian Willemse and Mannie Libbok.
Blommetjies is the ideal replacement for Gelant as they are of the same playing profile. The 31-year-old can't wait to get started so he can establish himself in the team and understand how Willemse and Libbok play.
"I want to go out there and enjoy my rugby. For me, it's about playing my normal game and fitting into the structure and everything will sort itself out. I'm not looking for big things," said Blommetjies.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I know those guys love to throw the ball around; we all come from schools that threw the ball. I just want to go up there and prepare well with those guys and find out what they like.
"I know when we go to the four lines, everything will sort itself out. I'm the type of guy that likes to fit in at 10, 12 and 15 in the backline," he said.
Stormers head coach John Dobson showed genuine interest in Blommetjies and that was enough to make the dazzling fullback leave his beloved Cheetahs.
"He's a welcoming guy. We did speak on the phone and he said he's looking forward to seeing me play with the guys. On August 1 I'll talk to him and the other coaches. I'm excited to go there and express myself," Blommetjies said.
Blommetjies ready to blossom at Stormers
Fullback has big job filling Gelant's boots
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images
With his move to the Stormers imminent, Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies says he’s raring to get going as he wants to link up with his new team and entertain the Cape Town faithful.
Blommetjies will officially join the Cape Town-based franchise on August 1. He has signed a two-year deal with the union.
As he's a native from Paarl in the Western Cape, the move to the Stormers is sort of a full-circle moment for Blommetjies. He gets the opportunity to play in the blue and white hoops and live out his boyhood dream. He'll be hoping to emulate Stormers greats such as Breyton Paulse, Gio Aplon and Bryan Habana.
Blommetjies is set to replace Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant who recently joined French side Racing 92. Gelant was instrumental in the Stormers backline in their United Rugby Championship winning season. He formed a great partnership with Damian Willemse and Mannie Libbok.
Blommetjies is the ideal replacement for Gelant as they are of the same playing profile. The 31-year-old can't wait to get started so he can establish himself in the team and understand how Willemse and Libbok play.
"I want to go out there and enjoy my rugby. For me, it's about playing my normal game and fitting into the structure and everything will sort itself out. I'm not looking for big things," said Blommetjies.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I know those guys love to throw the ball around; we all come from schools that threw the ball. I just want to go up there and prepare well with those guys and find out what they like.
"I know when we go to the four lines, everything will sort itself out. I'm the type of guy that likes to fit in at 10, 12 and 15 in the backline," he said.
Stormers head coach John Dobson showed genuine interest in Blommetjies and that was enough to make the dazzling fullback leave his beloved Cheetahs.
"He's a welcoming guy. We did speak on the phone and he said he's looking forward to seeing me play with the guys. On August 1 I'll talk to him and the other coaches. I'm excited to go there and express myself," Blommetjies said.
Sangweni aims to emerge as key player in Lions next season
Still a lot to build on before tackling All Blacks, says Bok coach Nienaber
Mbonambi ‘humbled’ as he reaches Boks half century
Boks give big performance to clinch series against Wales in Cape Town
Springboks know all about must-win situations, says captain Kolisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos