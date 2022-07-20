Sangweni aims to emerge as key player in Lions next season

With the Lions expected to have a long calendar next season, loose forward Sbu Sangweni says he wants to be a big-role player for the union.
The Johannesburg-based franchise will be taking part in the Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup. The number of games that will be played by the Lions next season will require big squad depth.
The Lions, under the guidance of Ivan van Rooyen, had a decent showing in the URC while in the Currie Cup they were dismal. Their performance in the Currie Cup showed that they were depleted in numbers and quality.
Last season Stormers, Bulls and Sharks made it to the playoffs of the URC, while the Lions were the only SA side to miss out on the knockout stages, an indication they were miles behind their counterparts. However, Sangweni said they had learned from that disappointment.
“We are taking it as learning, and we see where we can improve next season, so that we are not in the same position,” said Sangweni. “The Lions are a growing team and we are finding combinations to work as a team. It’s great growth and I’m positive about next season,” he said.
Sangweni was tip-toeing between the URC and Currie Cup teams last season, being a fringe player but going to the next season he wants to establish himself.
With Vincent Tshituka having departed to the Sharks, the open-side flank spot is available for the taking in the URC team, and Sangweni wants to make it his own. “I have been having one-on-ones with the coaches, asking where I can improve; to understand my strengths and weaknesses, and what the coaches want from me. I think that goes a long way,” he said.
“I want to serve and play great rugby for my union, and be an important player in the team. I want to become a big-role player and be one of the senior people. Maybe that will potentially turn me up to the Springboks.
“With the preseason now, I want to make my mark, that’s where we lay the foundation for the season. I want to give it my all,” Sangweni said.
Sangweni aims to emerge as key player in Lions next season
Loose forward positive about next season
