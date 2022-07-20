×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Sangweni aims to emerge as key player in Lions next season

Loose forward positive about next season

20 July 2022 - 08:25
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Sibusiso Sangweni in action during the Carling Currie Cup match between Sigma Lions and New Nation Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on January 19, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Sibusiso Sangweni in action during the Carling Currie Cup match between Sigma Lions and New Nation Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on January 19, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Anton Geyser

With the Lions expected to have a long calendar next season, loose forward Sbu Sangweni says he wants to be a big-role player for the union.

The Johannesburg-based franchise will be taking part in the Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup. The number of games that will be played by the Lions next season will require big squad depth.

The Lions, under the guidance of Ivan van Rooyen, had a decent showing in the URC while in the Currie Cup they were dismal. Their performance in the Currie Cup showed that they were depleted in numbers and quality. 

Last season Stormers, Bulls and Sharks made it to the playoffs of the URC, while the Lions were the only SA side to miss out on the knockout stages, an indication they were miles behind their counterparts. However, Sangweni said they had learned from that disappointment. 

“We are taking it as learning, and we see where we can improve next season, so that we are not in the same position,” said Sangweni. “The Lions are a growing team and we are finding combinations to work as a team. It’s great growth and I’m positive about next season,” he said. 

Sangweni was tip-toeing between the URC and Currie Cup teams last season, being a fringe player but going to the next season he wants to establish himself.

With Vincent Tshituka having departed to the Sharks, the open-side flank spot is available for the taking in the URC team, and Sangweni wants to make it his own. “I have been having one-on-ones with the coaches, asking where I can improve; to understand my strengths and weaknesses, and what the coaches want from me. I think that goes a long way,” he said. 

“I want to serve and play great rugby for my union, and be an important player in the team. I want to become a big-role player and be one of the senior people. Maybe that will potentially turn me up to the Springboks. 

“With the preseason now, I want to make my mark, that’s where we lay the foundation for the season. I want to give it my all,” Sangweni said. 

Still a lot to build on before tackling All Blacks, says Bok coach Nienaber

Looking ahead to their blockbuster encounters against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has insisted that ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mbonambi ‘humbled’ as he reaches Boks half century

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi says he’s humbled by how far he’s come in his rugby career after getting a 50th cap in his side’s 30-14 victory over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks give big performance to clinch series against Wales in Cape Town

They couldn’t dare make a pig’s ear of the significant occasion for centurion Eben Etzebeth and half-centurion Bongi Mbonambi at this venue where ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springboks know all about must-win situations, says captain Kolisi

The Springboks have seen this movie before.
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released