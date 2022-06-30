×

Rugby

Toyota teams up with the Springboks

By Motoring Staff - 30 June 2022 - 13:12
Toyota is the new vehicle partner of the Springbok rugby team.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA on Thursday announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with the Springboks to be the national rugby team’s new vehicle partner.

The Japanese carmaker is an avid supporter of local rugby and has been backing the Free State Cheetahs since 2011.

"To have Toyota on board as one of our new sponsors is a great moment," said CEO of SA Rugby, Jurie Roux.

"We are living in particularly challenging times, but it speaks volumes of the value of the Springbok brand that we are still able to welcome new partners; it gives me great pleasure to welcome such an iconic brand like Toyota to the family.”

The Springbok’s international season officially kicks off on Saturday, July 2, when they will welcome Wales for what promises to be an exciting first Test of the tournament.

TimesLIVE

