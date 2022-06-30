Bok hooker Mbonambi says it doesn’t matter which pack of forwards starts

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi says it doesn’t matter to the players which pack of forwards is called to start matches.

For the first of three Tests against Wales at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber has decided to start with a forward pack of Frans Malherbe, Mbonambi and Ox Nché.

With a physical onslaught expected from Wales, Nienaber opted for a six-two split on the bench with Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch named as the bomb squad.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who may be required to do the kicking duties if something happens to Elton Jantjies, providing cover among the backs.