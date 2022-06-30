Bok hooker Mbonambi says it doesn’t matter which pack of forwards starts
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi says it doesn’t matter to the players which pack of forwards is called to start matches.
For the first of three Tests against Wales at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber has decided to start with a forward pack of Frans Malherbe, Mbonambi and Ox Nché.
With a physical onslaught expected from Wales, Nienaber opted for a six-two split on the bench with Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch named as the bomb squad.
Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who may be required to do the kicking duties if something happens to Elton Jantjies, providing cover among the backs.
🚨Part Two🚨— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 30, 2022
Mbonambi further explains that is doesn't matter which pack start matches. pic.twitter.com/V9iMdWLDGG
“As a front row, we have a great coach in Daan [Human], we know exactly what he does, he knows his players in and out and whatever combination is put in we make sure it works,” Mbonambi said.
“We [the players] get aligned to the plan, we all have a great starting pack, a bench pack or whatever you want to call it, but everyone puts in their effort. At the end of the day, as a player you just have to work hard on the field and coaches are the ones who make the final call on who they pick.”
The Boks will be up against an experienced Welsh side and Mbonambi said SA are going to require patience and stick to the plan for the entire 80 minutes.
“It does require a lot of patience but we do have a plan. The starting pack or the one coming off the bench know exactly what needs to be done during their time on the field.
“It is an 80 minutes process and we need patience but we do back our abilities, and our pack of forwards and our backline players also. If everyone is aligned and buys into the plan it makes it that much easier.”
Mbonambi said the Boks have trained well and are ready to take on the Welsh in front of a packed Loftus.
“The past four weeks we have been training hard and guys joining us from different franchises and countries. We have made it work and the coaches have put a proper plan in place throughout the four weeks.
“As we always do, we work hard no matter where we see ourselves or no matter what the people are saying. We just focus on ourselves and there is a process that we follow throughout the whole week.
“There is a plan and a process and the most important thing is that as players and coaches we all get aligned with the plan and we all get aligned with the process. We just take it day by day where we work for the result that we want.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.