Willemse could be our new Frans Steyn, says Bok coach

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber says they are looking forward to seeing utility back Damian Willemse get an extended run in the Bok jersey as they want to coach him into the next Frans Steyn.

Steyn has had a career in the Springboks that has spanned more than 15 years. The utility back is able to provide cover at flyhalf, centre and fullback, being the ultimate team player. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has been a critical figure in the Bok set-up because of his attributes.

However, Steyn won’t be available for the three-Test series against Wales, as he’s injured. Looking at the long term, the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be exact, the Springbok management want Willemse to take up Steyn’s role.

Willemse, who plays for the Stormers, is coming off a good season in the United Rugby Championship, where he was one of the standout players in their winning run. Nienaber will hope he translates his URC form to Test rugby as he will start at 15 on Saturday against Wales at Loftus Versfeld.

“We have the added advantage of having several players that are quite versatile, so a guy like Damian Willemse, for example, can cover flyhalf and centre in addition to fullback,” Nienaber said.

“Damian, since we started with him, has been a project similar to Frans Steyn, looking at what he brings to the team – a guy that can play 10, 12 and 15. I think Damian is in that mould for us.

“Last year we had a plan for him on the end of the year tour. Unfortunately for him, against Wales he lasted 12 minutes and got concussed. And then he wasn’t up for selection for the Scotland and England game.

“I hope that things can work out for him this year and we can give him an extended run, and give him as much exposure as possible in international rugby,” he said.

Nienaber kept his cards close to his chest when asked if Willemse could move into the flyhalf position should the starting No 10, Elton Jantjies, get injured.

“No, we’ll have to see and let’s hope that does not happen,” he said.