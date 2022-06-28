×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Springbok prop Ox Nché expecting brutal battle between forwards in clash with Wales

28 June 2022 - 11:37
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springboks prop Ox Nché during the team's media conference at Palazzo Hotel in Montecasino.
Springboks prop Ox Nché during the team's media conference at Palazzo Hotel in Montecasino.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Springbok prop Ox Nché is expecting a brutal battle between the forwards in the first of three Test matches against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.

Nché, who reiterated the stance of coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant Deon Davids not to underestimate a desperate Welsh team, said they are preparing for a tough battle.

“It is an all eight pack. If all our forwards pitch on the day then we are definitely going to try and impose our presence on them,” he said as the Boks ramped up their preparations for the match.

The Boks have enjoyed success over Wales with wins in their last two meetings but Nché said whoever is better prepared and pitches on the day will have a greater chance of winning the match.

“I don’t think that because you have one or two good performances against them that must make you to think that you will always do well against them. Who is more prepared and who pitches up on the day will probably be the best team on the day.”

Nché was supported on the subject of the importance of the forwards by Davids who pointed out that set pieces are going to be crucial throughout the series.

“Set pieces are always important in Test matches because you want to have top quality delivery in order to get your attack going or to stop the momentum of the opposition.

“So scrums are going to be important and line-out mauls are also going to be important to ensure your delivery. Wales is a very competitive side and if you look back at one of the games we played against them, they stayed in the fight right until the last minute. It is going to be a highly competitive game.”

Nché also reflected on his journey with the Springboks where there are other capable props like Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane and to a lesser extent Ntuthuko Mchunu.

“I am bit more aligned to the team in terms of what the coaches expect from me and I just have to focus on my job. There is nothing that can distract me any more because of the alignment with the team and that is what gives me confidence.

“The fact that I know what coach Deon expects form me in the line-outs and I know what coach Jacques expects from me, that’s where I get my confidence from.”

Griquas centre Sango in no rush to join URC team

Highly rated Griquas inside centre Sango Xamlashe says he's in no hurry to join a United Rugby Championship team as he's still enjoying his rugby at ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Pumas' Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’

Jimmy Stonehouse has been named as coach for the Carling Champions Team to take on Italy ‘A’ at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Nyakane ready for his Loftus homecoming

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane says the first Test against Wales on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld will feel like a homecoming as he will return to his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pumas crowned Currie Cup champions

Naas Botha famously coined the phrase “the Currie Cup is not won in May” but the Pumas proved it can be done a month later, and then some.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released