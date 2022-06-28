×

Griquas centre Sango in no rush to join URC team

Currie Cup final loss offers lesson for rugby star

28 June 2022 - 08:23
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Captain of the Windhoek Draught Griquas Sango Xamlashe on the ball during the Carling Currie Cup final match between Windhoek Draught Griquas and Airlink Pumas.
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

Highly rated Griquas inside centre Sango Xamlashe says he's in no hurry to join a United Rugby Championship team as he's still enjoying his rugby at the Kimberley union. 

Xamlashe captained the Griquas in the Currie Cup final where they lost 26-19 to the Pumas in front of 11,000 spectators at Griqua Park on Saturday.

This past weekend was the second major final that Xamlashe led a team to. Last year,  he took the  University of Pretoria to the Varsity Cup crown, being the first black captain to do so.

However, against the Pumas, his Griquas team were outplayed in every department as they ended up as Currie Cup runners-up. Xamlashe takes the loss as part of the growth process as a rugby player and human being. 

“Growth is tough. They don't tell you sometimes in growth you have to fail. I guess that's something I have learnt over the last couple of days,” said Xamlashe. 

“The idea of being so close to something and falling short, in its own way is growth. A lot of success stories aren't fairytales. I guess it's one of those hurdles we have to cross. 

“For me, it's been a year of learning and growth. I've learnt a lot from this season. I view rugby differently. I understand what it takes to get to a final and win it, looking back on some of the things we did wrong. 

“Learning is tough. It's something that has to happen to every individual in life. As much as is painful to bow out in the final it's also a learning curve and understanding it's how sports works,” he said. 

His skill sets and leadership qualities make Xamlashe a prospect for the Springboks.

Playing for the Boks is a goal the 23-year-old has also set for himself. He would improve the chances of that happening if was a regular at a URC team such as the Lions, Bulls, Stormers or Sharks. But Xamlashe is in no rush to join one of the big four franchises.

“I would love to play in the URC and give myself a shot at the Springbok side, that's the first way to go about it if you want to raise your hand at the Springboks side, playing URC consistently," he said.

“With that being said, I understand game time is important. For me, I must remain where I have a great opportunity to play or move where I have a chance to play.

"I'm not looking to move to a place to be cover. I'll only move when the opportunity arises where I can get game time and stake my claim. Arriving as cover will be difficult. I'm not in a rush to go anywhere, I'm enjoying my rugby at the Griquas.”

