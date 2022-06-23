SA Rugby welcomes return of full stadiums ahead of Boks' home tours

Alexander said full stadiums will help unions to cover the costs of hosting matches.

“It will be a saving for the unions, it will be a saving for all the extra stuff that we put around the stadium. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t have to practise safe social distancing — we want to be responsible.

“We might not have Covid-19 like we had before but we still need to act responsibly when we are inside stadiums.”

Soon after the official government announcement on Thursday, Loftus Versfeld moved swiftly to reopen the sale of match tickets for the Springbok Test against Wales on Saturday July 2.

The Test had already sold out in terms of the 50% capacity rule.

Prop Trevor Nyakane, who is based in France with Racing 92, said he is looking forward to returning for the Boks to a packed Loftus, where he played for the Bulls.

“It will be lovely to come back and be able to play in front of a full crowd at the stadium that I last played at here in SA,” he said. “The Loftus faithful will be out in their numbers and cheering, and it will be something special to run out there and represent the country.”