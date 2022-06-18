Stormers hold their nerve to beat Bulls in epic URC final

The Stormers held their nerve and composure in the closing minutes to secure a maiden United Rugby Championship (URC) title against the Bulls by winning 18-13 here in Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn't just a triumph for the team from the Cape but one that should be celebrated everywhere, save perhaps parts of Gauteng.

The obstacles they overcame to reach the summit of the competition were varied and at the start of the season seemingly insurmountable.

The Stormers overcame their own Everest (in real terms that's more than eight Table Mountains if you're wondering) for the right to take in the rarefied air that comes with this kind of stratospheric success.