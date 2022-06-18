'I was sick and tired of talking about 1970,' says coach Pieter Bergh as Griquas reach first Currie Cup final in 52 years

After leading the Griquas to their first Currie Cup final in 52 years, coach Pieter Bergh hopes his current team can match the franchise’s great team of 1970.

The year 1970 is entrenched in the history of the 136-year-old rugby franchise as it was not just the last time they won a Currie Cup title, but also their last appearance in a final.

However, part of that history changed on Friday when Bergh’s charges fought back from being 7-3 down at halftime at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria to win their semifinal clash against the Bulls 30-19 and reach their first final in over half a century.

Bergh didn’t hide how sick and tired he was of always having to talk about the team of 1970 when talk of the franchise’s successes came up.