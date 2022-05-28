Bulls may be weakened for Currie Cup top-of-the-table duel

Bulls Currie Cup coach Gert Smal says his side could be understrength for the top-of-the-table bout with the Cheetahs next month.

The fixture that’s scheduled for June 11 in Bloemfontein is likely to decide which side is going to finish the round-robin stage at the top of the Currie Cup log table.

But the match clashes with the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinals which will take place the same weekend.

The Bulls, who have been using a one-squad system in both competitions, are playing the Sharks in the URC quarterfinal on Saturday, June 4.

If they beat the Sharks, they are likely to travel to Europe for the semifinals which will leave Smal with a selection crisis.

“The URC will take the 28 players and whoever is left has to compete against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein,” Smal said.