Bok coach Nienaber hoping there are no more bio-bubbles this season

After the difficult conditions of navigating through Covid-19 bio-secure bubbles, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is hoping for some sort of normality during the forthcoming international season.

Most international sport last year, including the Springboks’ series against the British and Irish Lions and the Rugby Championship, was played under strict bio-bubbles which took its toll on players and team management.

The Boks start their season with a three-match Test series against Wales in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town in July, where they will be looking to make a good start.

After hosting the Welsh, the Springboks will turn their attention to two marquee Tests against the All Blacks in Mbombela and at Ellis Park before taking on Australia and Argentina.