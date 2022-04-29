Bulls winger Tambwe more focused on serving his team than individual glory

With the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) having entered the business end, Bulls star winger Madosh Tambwe has reflected on the growth of his game this season.

One of the key players for coach Jake White, Tambwe said the biggest growth area has been shifting the focus off his individual performances and being a team player.

“It’s never an individual thing for me,” he said as the Bulls prepared to take on Scottish side Glasgow Warriors at Loftus on Friday night.

“As I’ve grown, I’ve come to realise my mindset is shifted towards going into a game and being the best version of myself. I can help the team. That’s far better for me than focusing on individual goals.

“That has helped me tremendously. I would rather shift my focus and energy into thinking more how I’ll serve my team and be the best person and have that impact on the field, than just focusing on scoring or being Man of the Match or having the best stats at the end of it,” he said.

Tambwe said pressure has increased because the tournament is reaching the end of the group stages with teams jostling to qualify for the knockout stages.

“The last time I was involved in a situation like this was when I was playing with the Lions in 2018 and we were in the final of Super Rugby against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

“For me it’s challenging, and I see it as a positive. We’re getting to the business end of the competition, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead.

“The beauty of this competition is that you play against international players week in and week out. You need to be as consistent as possible. You need to do your homework well.

“One week you’re playing against a club with all the Italian internationals in it, the next week it’s a team loaded with Welsh internationals, and then Irish internationals. It poses a different challenge every week and your mindset is tested.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with how my own game has grown. The Vodacom Bulls coaching staff has been immense in terms of challenging me as a player. My teammates have contributed so much to the great rugby I’ve been playing. They’ve given me the opportunity.”