Lions learn how to stay in the fight

Character and adaptability have stood as pillars in the Lions' sequence of four straight home victories in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

In winning 15-9 the Lions showed Edinburgh they are kings of their castle with a performance of grit and determination on Saturday.

They called on defiant defence as they kept the team who have scored the third-most tries in the competition tryless en route to their sixth win of the campaign.

Edinburgh, who have the highest success rate in the line-outs, used that platform as they at times laid siege to the Lions' try line.

One of the lessons, however, that the Lions have learnt in the URC is how to stay in the fight, especially the close combat confrontations the competition often throws up.

“It was a fight. It was the same against Munster,” reminded coach Ivan van Rooyen. “The character shown defensively and set piece were good.

“There has been a lot of growth in those areas. It was good to see the fightback because we were inaccurate in the first 40 minutes.”